NEW YORK — Police say a New York man wanted masturbating on a subway train was arrested — but not until after officers saw him ripping down wanted posters of himself.
The photo of Kosta Kolaci (KOH'-stah koh-LAH'-cheeh) was taken earlier this month by a rider who was in the same subway car. The rider handed the photos over to police, who then made wanted posters.
The 61-year-old suspect was arrested Friday, when officers saw him in a Brooklyn station, tearing down the posters.
He's charged with public lewdness. A phone number couldn't be found for Kolaci.
____
This story has been corrected to show the station where the suspect was arrested is in Brooklyn, not Manhattan.
