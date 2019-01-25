WASHINGTON — Former Secretary of State and Army general Colin Powell got some help changing a flat tire from a man who lost a leg in Afghanistan.
Powell posted on Facebook he was driving to Walter Reed Military Hospital when a tire blew out on Wednesday. A car pulled up and a man with an artificial leg got out.
Powell says the man recognized him and wanted to help. He learned the man had lost his leg when he was a civilian employee in Afghanistan. The man finished changing the tire and they both drove off to their appointments at Walter Reed.
The man, Anthony Maggert, later wrote Powell that he was "always an inspiration."
Powell wrote the man had "touched his soul."
