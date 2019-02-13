MINNEAPOLIS — The man convicted of fatally shooting a Twin Cities activist has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sid Strickland-Green was sentenced Monday for the death of 33-year-old Tyrone Williams last spring. A jury convicted the 28-year-old defendant of unintentional second-degree murder last month.

Prosecutors say Williams and the Strickland-Green knew each other and had argued in the days before the victim was fatally shot outside his mother's house in Minneapolis.

Williams organized and marched against the police killings of black men and in solidarity with Dakota Access Pipeline protesters. Some of the people who marched with him sat with Williams' family during court proceedings. His uncle, Sidney Nevils says his nephew was a rising star in the African-American community and was in the process of changing the community.