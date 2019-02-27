NEWARK, N.J. — A man convicted of murdering two ex-girlfriends and the new boyfriend of one of them has been sentenced to 190 years in prison.
Jeffrey Holland was convicted in December of the murders and other counts including burglary, theft, desecration of human remains and other counts. He was sentenced Tuesday.
Essex County prosecutors say the 30-year-old East Orange man choked and drowned 21-year-old Tiniquah Rouse in January 2016.
They say that the next day, he kicked in the door of an apartment and shot 23-year-old Ashley Jones and 28-year-old Jararell Marshall.
Holland testified that Rouse's death was an accident, and he denied having anything to do with the other slayings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Operative charged in congressional race
The Latest on the unresolved North Carolina congressional race (all times local):
National
The Latest: Court seems open to allowing 40-foot cross
The Latest on Supreme Court arguments in the cross case (all times local):
National
Judge allows Abu Ghraib torture claims to go to trial
A federal judge has ruled that three former inmates who say they were tortured at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison can go forward with their lawsuit against a military contractor.
Nation
Storm water floods California towns only reachable by boat
Two California communities north of San Francisco were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks inundated them overnight, authorities said.
National
Supreme Court seems open to retaining cross on public land
The Supreme Court sounds as though it will allow a 40-foot cross-shaped war memorial to remain on public land in Maryland, but shy away from a sweeping ruling.