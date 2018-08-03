MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.
The National Park Service says 55-year-old Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, caused a disturbance Thursday in Many Glacier Hotel. He appeared in U.S. court Friday and was jailed pending a court hearing next week.
Reinke had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.
Yellowstone rangers cited him three days later for not wearing a seat belt and noted he appeared intoxicated.
Reinke was later cited for harassing a Yellowstone bison, which another visitor captured on video . Rangers there didn't know of his bond conditions.
