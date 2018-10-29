TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man who flashed a gun while trying to prevent four mostly African-American college students from getting on an elevator with him has avoided prosecution by agreeing to serve 50 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that prosecutors announced the deferral of prosecution agreement Monday for 49-year-old Don Crandall Jr. He also agreed not to possess any firearms for six months.
Police charged Crandall last month with improper exhibition of a firearm. Crandall, who is white, was videotaped trying to stop a group of mostly black young men from entering an elevator at the apartment building, claiming they didn't belong in the building without a key. The men were students at Florida A&M University.
After the video went viral, Crandall was fired from his job as a hotel manager.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.