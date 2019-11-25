CLOQUET, Minn. — Authorities have identified the man who died after he broke through thin ice on a river in northeastern Minnesota.
Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Williams, of Scanlon, drowned early Saturday morning in the St. Louis River near Cloquet. Police officers in the area heard someone shouting for help and found Williams struggling to hold on to a piece of ice.
They used a boat to try to reach him, but they couldn’t get to him in time. His body was recovered about four hours later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Boy held, accused of making bomb threat
An International Falls Middle School student is in custody after he was accused of making a bomb threat.
Music
Doobie Brothers the first act announced for next year's State Fair
The Grammy-winning band is on its 50th anniversary tour.
Local
Woman struck and killed in Duluth
Police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in Duluth.
Local
4 people injured during opening weekend of Wisconsin deer hunt
Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer hunt.
Local
GOP Minnesota state Rep. Nick Zerwas of Elk River resigns
Republican state Rep. Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, is resigning from the Minnesota Legislature effective Dec. 6.