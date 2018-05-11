A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that injured a teenage motorcyclist, Scott County authorities said.

Grant Skluzacek was heading west on County Road 21, also known as 185th Street, around 11 p.m. on April 29 when he was hit from behind by another motorist near Hobby Hills Trail in Credit River Township. The driver who hit him took off.

Authorities found a piece of a 1999 blue Honda Accord DX at the scene, and on Thursday found the alleged driver and arrested him, said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The suspect, who is from St. Paul, is being held in the Scott County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, Hennen said.

Skluzacek, 18, told authorities that he believes that the driver ran him down on purpose. The driver who hit him had turned off the headlights, then flipped them back on and sped up before slamming into his bike, Skluzacek said.

Skluzacek suffered a fractured wrist, some gashes that required stitches and lots of road rash.

“We are confident that this arrest will provide the resolution in this case,” Hennen said.

The case is being reviewed by the Scott County Attorney’s Office, which will decide if charges will be filed.