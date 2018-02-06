TUCSON, Ariz. — Federal authorities say a Mexican man arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona is wanted in Minnesota for sex crimes.

They say two Mexican men were taken into custody east of Naco last Friday evening for being in the U.S. illegally.

During processing, a records check identified 42-year-old Leonel Flores-Pacheco as being wanted in Minneapolis for rape and felony sexual misconduct.

Flores-Pacheco was processed for immigration violations and turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for extradition to Minnesota.

The other Mexican man was processed for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.