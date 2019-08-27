A man walking on tracks near Brainerd was hit by a freight train and killed, authorities said Monday.
The incident occurred about 7:20 a.m. Saturday just west of Pillager in May Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Family identified the man as Michael E. Stellmach, 36, of Pillager.
A second man, 50 years old, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Brainerd Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities have not said whether the injured man also was struck by the eastbound train.
