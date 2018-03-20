A man from Forest Lake was killed Monday night when he was hit by a minivan in Spring Lake Park, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 59-year-old man, wearing dark clothing, apparently was walking in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 65 at 81st Avenue NE., when he was hit by the minivan driven by a 30-year-old Fridley woman, the Sheriff’s Office said. He died at the scene.
The driver of the minivan was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Names of the deceased and the driver have not been released.
Pat Pheifer
