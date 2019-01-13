LONDON — A women's soccer game between Manchester United and Charlton was abandoned Sunday after an injury to a player.
Charlton says winger Charlotte Kerr was hurt in a collision as United took the lead in the 10th minute of the second-tier FA Women's Championship match.
In a tweet, Charlton said players returned to the locker rooms as Kerr was treated on the field and they waited for an ambulance to arrive at the stadium in Kent, near London.
Charlton tweeted "the referee has decided to abandon the match due to medical reasons."
The English Football Association did not immediately respond to questions about the apparent lack of an ambulance on site.
