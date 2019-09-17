A man died Monday afternoon after the vehicle he was riding in plunged into the Kettle River near Willow River, Minn., and he was trapped inside.

A dive team pulled the 47-year-old victim from an SUV that was submerged in about 14 feet of water just after 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released and results of an autopsy are pending.

Three men were inside a Ford Escape that went into the river about 3:50 p.m. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was able to free himself and was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the Pine County jail on a preliminary charge of criminal vehicular operation. Formal charges may come after a review by the Pine County Attorney, the sheriff’s office said.

A second passenger, 48, also was also able to get out of the vehicle safely.

Authorities have not said how the vehicle landed in the river and continue to investigate.