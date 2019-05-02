MILWAUKEE — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Wagner ruled at Thursday's hearing that Jonathan Copeland Jr. did not deserve an opportunity for release, saying society cannot let "urban terrorism take over our streets."

Copeland pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 52-year-old Michael Michalski. The officer was killed when he went to a north side Milwaukee home last July to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes. Copeland fired at two other officers who were not injured.

The packed courtroom included dozens of police officers, including Michalski's partner, Stephanie Seitz. She said Michalski lived a "selfless, exemplary" life and often prayed for people they would seek to arrest, including Copeland.