ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in jail after police say he told them he killed a woman at his home.

Police say the 38-year-old man arrived at the St. Cloud Police Department on Saturday morning and told authorities he had killed a female acquaintance at his home. Officers went to the man's home and found the body of a 45-year-old woman from Blaine.

The man was taken to the Stearns County Jail. An autopsy is planned. Authorities continue to investigate.