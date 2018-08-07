NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man told police he doused his disabled wife in gasoline, set her on fire and burned her alive.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported Tuesday that 58-year-old Delano Grangruth is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Kathleen White-Grangruth and burning a building with the intent to commit a felony.
Detective Matthew Nordan says firefighters went to the couple's home in April after White-Grangruth's caregiver smelled something burning and called 911. Firefighters forced their way inside and found White-Grangruth heavily burned.
Grangruth told detectives he and his wife, who used a wheelchair, had a serious fight, so he slept at a bar. Authorities say he later said he'd set White-Grangruth ablaze.
Grangruth is scheduled to go to court in September. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
