LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas say a 20-year-old man survived a fall from a fourth-story balcony inside of a casino-hotel on the Strip.
They say the man either jumped or fell from the balcony around 9:30 p.m. Saturday inside of the Luxor.
Police tell the Las Vegas Review-Journal that some of the decorations broke the man's fall and he suffered only minor injuries.
They say alcohol played a role in the incident.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release his name.
