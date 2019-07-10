The report came in before sunrise, sending members of the Niagara Parks Police scrambling to get to the thundering waterfalls Tuesday.

There was a man "in crisis," authorities said — and he was near the brink of Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls, which straddles the U.S.-Canada border. But when officers arrived to the Canadian side of the falls around 4 a.m., they appeared to be too late.

Park police said they saw the man climb over the retaining wall and enter the raging waters of the Niagara River. Within moments, he was swept over the waterfall, vanishing into the cloud of mist rising from the gorge.

With no protective covering and facing a roughly 188-foot drop, history suggested that the man's survival was unlikely. Scores have died taking the plunge either by accident or, in most cases, intentionally. According to the Buffalo News, it is estimated that 25 people annually commit suicide by going over the falls.

As authorities scoured the lower Niagara River for the man, they saw a man near the edge of the river — and he was alive. He was found with non-life-threatening injuries and hospitalized, police said. The man's identity was not released and authorities declined to offer any additional information on the situation late Tuesday.

"He's a very lucky guy. Not many people do it and survive," Ontario resident Andy Essor told the Buffalo News.

The events unfolded on the 59th anniversary of another story of survival at Niagara Falls. On July 9, 1960, 7-year-old Roger Woodward was rescued after going over Horseshoe Falls in only a life jacket following a boating accident. At the time, the American boy was the first person to survive the fall without protection from a barrel or another type of vessel.

During peak daytime tourist hours, more than 6 million cubic feet of water rush over the crestline of the falls every minute, according to the Niagara Parks website. The natural wonder "may be the fastest moving waterfalls in the world," the park said.

In 1901, Annie Edson Taylor, a Michigan schoolteacher, became the first person to go over the falls in a barrel and live as part of a stunt she thought would generate some fast cash, the Washington Post reported in 1981. Though Taylor emerged from the ordeal, she said she "would not do it again for a million dollars.