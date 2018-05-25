AUBURN, Maine — A Maine man is suing a local KFC restaurant alleging permanent damages from a piece of bone he says he found in his chicken pot pie.
Auburn resident Willie Blanchette alleges he badly hurt his teeth when he bit down on a large bone contained in his chicken pot pie ordered from the restaurant chain's store in Scarborough in 2015.
The Sun-Journal reports that Blanchette is seeking damages plus attorney fees for "great pain and suffering and mental anguish requiring medical treatment."
Serena Wheeler, a manager at the Scarborough location, said Wednesday she hadn't learned about the complaint and directed inquiries to corporate headquarters.
A message seeking comment was left Friday at the restaurant's corporate headquarters.
