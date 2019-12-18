RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.
The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes on Dec. 14.
Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.
The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500.
Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department's Facebook page.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-0-3(one, zero, three)20-24-31-43-47(twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $100,000Estimated jackpot: $40 million02-09-15-19-30(two, nine, fifteen, nineteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $26,00014-18-26-39-68,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:14-18-26-39-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-10-14-21-26(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $40,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:08-11-21-24-34-43(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $7.2 million
National
Asian stocks sink after Trump impeachment vote
Asian stock markets sank Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and Japan's central bank kept interest rates unchanged.