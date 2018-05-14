WAYNE, N.J. — A New Jersey man who was struck by a bus and dragged for nearly two miles has settled his lawsuit with New Jersey Transit for $2.3 million.
A lawyer for the firm that handled 63-year-old Seres Arpad's case confirmed the settlement with NJ Advance Media.
Arpad was walking his dog in a Wayne intersection in December 2014 when he was struck by a bus making a left turn. The dog was killed, and Arpad was trapped under the bus' rear axle as it continued to drop off passengers.
The bus eventually stopped after a passenger called 911. Arpad suffered broken bones, burns and lost vision in his right eye.
A spokesman for the law firm representing NJ Transit has not responded to requests for comment.
