TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a motorist who got out of his vehicle to remove a highway sign on the roadway was struck and killed by a minivan in Wood County.
Deputies say the accident on Highway 73 in the Town of Saratoga happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the sign was in the road from a crash that had occurred previously. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan and her three young passengers were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
