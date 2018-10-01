JACOBSON, Minn. — A Floodwood man is dead after being struck by a car on state Highway 200 in Aitkin County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the 61-year-old man was a passenger in a car that struck on animal on the road. He and the driver got out to check the damage, and he was struck and killed by a passing car.
The incident happened west of Jacobson shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim's name wasn't immediately released. No one else was injured.
