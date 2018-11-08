WAUSAU, Wis. — Police say the man struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in Wausau was 92 years old.
Authorities say the man was struck at a city intersection shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Aspirus Hospital where he died of his injuries. The 66-year-old man driving the vehicle that struck him called 911 and has been cooperating in the investigation.
