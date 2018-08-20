DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man is dead after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Detroit Lakes.
Police say the 57-year-old pedestrian was hit at a crossing about 12:15 a.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
The man's name wasn't immediately released. His last known address was Fergus Falls.
