One man was in serious but stable condition after he was hit by an SUV Sunday night, police said.
Officers received a report about 5:45 p.m. of a crash involving a pedestrian near 26th Street and Cedar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. He was taken to HCMC, where he remained in stable condition Sunday night.
The suspect vehicle, a gray or silver SUV, fled the scene and was last seen driving westbound on 26th.
