A man who was stabbed while riding a Green Line train in Minneapolis Sunday night is in critical condition.

The stabbing occurred on a westbound train about 5 p.m. said Laura Baenen, Metro Transit spokeswoman.

The suspect was arrested at the East Bank Station, Baenen said, and then booked into the Hennepin County jail. The Green Line runs from Target Field in Minneapolis to the Union Depot in St. Paul.

The victim was taken to the University of Minnesota Medical Center, she added.

An investigation is ongoing.