One man fatally stabbed another Monday at a state-run mental health residence in West St. Paul, and a suspect was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at the home in the 1500 block of Christensen Avenue, according to Police Chief Brian Sturgeon.

The chief said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was on the scene throughout the morning and assisting in the investigation.

Sturgeon described the scene as "still very active, but the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public."

The victim's identity will be released later Monday, he said.

Emergency dispatch audio said the victim was stabbed in the face multiple times.

The chief said the home is operated by the state Department of Human Services. State records show it's licensed to provide care and living services for up to four adults with mental health needs.