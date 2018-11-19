MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man is in serious condition in Milwaukee after authorities say he was stabbed multiple times and then run over with a vehicle.
Police say the victim and another man got into a fight Sunday night, and when the victim fell in the street after being repeatedly stabbed the other man intentionally ran him over.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Police are searching for the suspect.
