A man speeding on a gas-fueled scooter along an Edina highway, crashed and died, authorities said Sunday.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 62 at France Avenue, the State Patrol said.
The rider of the Yamaha YP400 scooter was a 20-year-old man from Richfield, the patrol said. His identity has yet to be released.
The scooter's rider was heading west on Hwy. 62, also known as the Crosstown, and speeding above the limit of 55 miles per hour when he crashed, according to the patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
A new view through an old lens
Portraits of fairgoers and workers using 1800s technology; tintype photography by Alex Kormann.
Local
ATF reports record year for gun seizures in Minnesota
The recent mass shootings have renewed scrutiny of semiautomatic military-style rifles.
North Metro
Brooklyn Ctr. police shoot, kill autistic man during domestic disturbance call
The initial call reported that a man with a hammer and knife was fighting with his grandparents.
Duluth
Between 30 and 49 years old? New initiatives are recruiting you to move to rural Minnesota
Across the state, more than a dozen efforts have popped up to bring in new and young people.
West Metro
Man speeding on scooter along Edina highway crashes and dies
The wreck occurred late on Saturday, according to the State Patrol.