A man speeding on a gas-fueled scooter along an Edina highway, crashed and died, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 62 at France Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The rider of the Yamaha YP400 scooter was a 20-year-old man from Richfield, the patrol said. His identity has yet to be released.

The scooter's rider was heading west on Hwy. 62, also known as the Crosstown, and speeding above the limit of 55 miles per hour when he crashed, according to the patrol.