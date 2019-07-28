Law enforcement swarmed an area near ore docks in Duluth, where a man was "exhibiting odd behavior" while trespassing before going into the water and ultimately dying, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 2:15 p.m. Saturday south of downtown, where city police and fire personnel were joined by members of the St. Louis County rescue squad, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard.

The man was suspected of trespassing on freight rail property near the ore docks, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The male was reported to be exhibiting odd behavior when police arrived to check on him," the Sheriff's Office statement read, "and he entered the water going under and never resurfaced."

Fire personnel brought the man to shore, and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died, the statement continued.

Authorities estimated his age at 45 years old, but have yet to confirm his identity. They also have yet to offer specifics about the man's behavior.