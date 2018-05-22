A ShotSpotter activation just before midnight Monday led Minneapolis police to an alley in north Minneapolis and when they arrived they found a man shot dead.

A 911 caller also reported a man down in the alley on the 3400 block of Newton Avenue N., said police spokesman John Elder.

Officers found the victim and could not detect a pulse. They started CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Elder said.

Investigators spoke with residents who live in the area to learn what may have led up to the shooting. They will return on Tuesday to continue their investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released. No one has been arrested.