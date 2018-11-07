A man who was shot outside a south Minneapolis gas station has died, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Speedway at 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue S. The victim died about 11:15 p.m. at HCMC, police spokesman John Elder said.

One or more suspects had fled the gas station, and an arrest was made several hours later, Elder said.

"We are exceptionally thankful to the people who stayed and provided information to investigators," the spokesman said. "The information they provided [was] instrumental in bringing this case to an expedited resolution."

The suspect is a 27-year-old man with no permanent address, according to the Hennepin County jail log. An SUV registered to him was spotted leaving the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio, which said a female also was in the SUV.

The gunfire came from a sawed-off shotgun, the audio added.

Elder said two groups of people were involved in a verbal confrontation before fighting broke out.

He said that while shootings anywhere in the city are treated with seriousness by police, there is "additional concern when they occur in an area where so many people are passersby."