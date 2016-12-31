A police officer in Mankato, Minn., shot and killed a man early Saturday after a disturbance call at a hotel, according to city officials.

Police were called to the Country Inn & Suites on Hwy. 22 just after 4 a.m., according to a city news release. There was a confrontation between police and a male suspect and an officer shot the man, fatally wounding him.

The Mankato officer was treated for unspecified injuries at a Mankato hospital and released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shooting.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.