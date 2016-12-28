A man trying to get his vehicle out of a ditch on a rural stretch of road in east-central Minnesota after dark was shot in the face and slightly wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday along Herberg Road in eastern Chisago County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have yet to reveal what prompted the shooting.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A man told sheriff’s deputies that his vehicle was in a ditch when he heard yelling and what he believed to be gunfire from a shotgun, then realized he had been shot in the face.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene. Two people in the vehicle with him were not harmed.

Law enforcement tracked the gunman to a residence nearby and surrounded the home. The man later came out and was arrested without incident. He has yet to be charged.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.