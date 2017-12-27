MONROE, La. — Police say a man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a Louisiana sheriff's deputy.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Michael Reichardt says the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday after a Ouachita (WAH-shih-tah) Parish Sheriff's Office deputy stopped to assist a stalled vehicle at an intersection near Monroe.

Reichardt says the wounded man was taken to a Monroe hospital to be treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. No deputies were hurt in the encounter.

Reichardt says he couldn't immediately release any other details.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office referred all questions about the shooting to State Police, who are investigating.