MONROE, La. — Police say a man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a Louisiana sheriff's deputy.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Michael Reichardt says the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday after a Ouachita (WAH-shih-tah) Parish Sheriff's Office deputy stopped to assist a stalled vehicle at an intersection near Monroe.
Reichardt says the wounded man was taken to a Monroe hospital to be treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. No deputies were hurt in the encounter.
Reichardt says he couldn't immediately release any other details.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office referred all questions about the shooting to State Police, who are investigating.
