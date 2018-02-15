A knife-wielding man who was shot in the wild aftermath of a multicar crash Wednesday afternoon has died of his injuries, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Simon Matthew Schiffler, 33, of Williston, N.D., died at Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was taken after the incident that tied up traffic for hours on Hwy. 65 near Medtronic Parkway in Fridley.

According to the State Patrol, Schiffler crashed into a line of three vehicles that had stopped for a red light on the busy highway about 4:20 p.m. Schiffler’s vehicle struck a GMC Sierra, pushing it into a Jeep, which in turn struck a vehicle at the front of the line.

When drivers got out of their vehicles, Schiffler confronted them. He pinned one of the crash victims up against a passerby’s vehicle and groped and attempted to kiss a female who was involved in the crash.

Schiffler then pulled a knife and went after the man whose vehicle he struck, Cmdr. Paul Sommer of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said. When the man sought refuge in his vehicle, Schiffler stabbed at the windows in attempt to break in.

That’s when an armed passerby stopped to help. Schiffler began acting “aggressively and intentionally engaged the armed individual,” Sommer said.

Before police arrived, the passerby fired and struck Schiffler several times, authorities said.

The gunman remained at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. Authorities have not released his name and said he has not been arrested.

It was not immediately clear how fast Schiffler was traveling when he rear-ended the Sierra, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the State Patrol.

Alcohol was detected in Schiffler’s system at the time of the crash, a crash report said.

Irvin James Doyle, 57, of Ham Lake, was taken to Unity Hospital with noncritical injuries, the State Patrol’s report said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday afternoon.

Two others involved in the crash, Jamie Lee Lacosse, 40, of Blaine, and Lisa Ann Panning, 38, of Ham Lake, were not seriously hurt.

The highway was closed for about five hours and reopened around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities continue to talk with witnesses and ask anybody who may have information to contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department at (763) 427-1212.

The State Patrol, Fridley Police Department and the sheriff’s office continue to investigate.