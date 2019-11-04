An armed man being pursued by law enforcement barged into a Cottage Grove home before he was shot outside the residence, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at a home north of Oakwood Park, emergency dispatch audio disclosed.

According to dispatch audio:

Officers were led to the area in connection with a man involved in back-to-back carjackings. He had a gun at his head at one point and kicked in the door to a home.

Four people in the home got out, while the suspect remained in the attached garage, where there was a pickup truck with the keys inside.

The pickup left the garage and shots soon followed, and the man was down in the driveway. There is no initial indication whose gunfire hit the man or how seriously he was wounded.

Police were preparing to release information about the encounter later in the day. Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.