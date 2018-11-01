A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in a north Minneapolis residential alley was identified by authorities Thursday.

Darren P. Watkins, 54, of LaPlace, La., was shot multiple times late Sunday morning in an alley behind the 5200 block of James Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police have said he was shot in the chest.

Police have announced no arrests in the killing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the police tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may result in a reward.