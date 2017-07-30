A man was shot and severely wounded Sunday morning near a church in north Minneapolis, and the shooter has yet to be caught, police said.

The gunfire occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Girard Avenue N., said police Sgt. Catherine Michal.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have yet to reveal the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and was in critical condition, Michal added. His identity has yet to be disclosed.

The violence broke out a little more than an hour before religious classes were scheduled to start at Family Baptist Church for children and adults.

Paul Walsh