PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Authorities say a SWAT sniper shot and wounded an armed man during a standoff at a Florida home.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Monday.

When Pinellas Park officers arrived, authorities say the man, who had been a guest at the home, barricaded himself inside. SWAT team members initially tried to speak with the man, but he eventually cut off communication.

Police say SWAT units used an armored vehicle several hours later to open the front door. Officials say the man came outside and pointed a gun at officers, prompting the sniper to shoot him.

The man was hospitalized. No charges were immediately reported.

Police didn't immediately release the names or races of the SWAT officer or the man who was shot.