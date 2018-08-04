PADUCAH, Ky. — A man has accepted a plea deal after Kentucky authorities who were trying to serve a warrant shot him numerous times while he was holding a pellet gun.
The Paducah Sun reports 32-year-old Thomas Myers entered an Alford plea Thursday, as he maintained his innocence but recognized the evidence against him for wanton endangerment. The deal offered him a one-year sentence with recommended probation.
Kentucky State Police say authorities trying to serve a mail-theft warrant found Myers in the basement of his girlfriend's house in November. Police say he was holding a pellet gun, prompting authorities to shoot him about a dozen times. Authorities say the pellet gun didn't have an orange tip used to denote a toy weapon.
Myers' defense attorney, Dennie Leach, says Myers was shot while attempting to drop the pellet gun.
