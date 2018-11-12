MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last Friday.
Thirty-six-year-old Travis Matthew Jordan died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Minneapolis police were called Friday afternoon on a report of a suicidal man. Police spokesman John Elder says the armed man, now identified as Jordan, came outside the home and was shot by an officer.
Elder says the man died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
DNR won't release records, says 'humans make mistakes'
The state Department of Natural Resources is refusing to release records detailing allegations an agency employee harassed female co-workers, saying human beings make mistakes.
National
New way of voting faces test in Maine congressional district
The election drew to a close last week in most places but not in fishing villages, potato farms and vast tracts of wilderness that comprise Maine's 2nd Congressional District.
National
Georgia candidate asks court to intervene in vote dispute
A Congressional candidate in Georgia says she's asking a federal court to block one of the state's largest counties from certifying its vote totals before ballot disputes are resolved.
National
US analysts ID 13 secret North Korean missile sites: report
U.S. analysts say they have located more than half of an estimated 20 secret North Korean missile development sites.
National
Mississippi senator's 'public hanging' remark draws rebuke
A newly published video shows a white Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi praising someone by saying: "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.