A young man shot multiple times in a park by Crystal police Wednesday was carrying a toy gun and had a history of severe mental illness, according to the man’s mother.

Naomi Thompson said her 18-year-old son Khaleel Thompson is in critical condition after officers shot at him more than a dozen times during a standoff in Bassett Creek Park. She said doctors are performing several surgeries, including removing a bullet from his brain, taking out a kidney and sewing his bowels back together.

“I went last night and I couldn’t see him like that,” Naomi Thompson said through tears.

“They said if he makes it through, his recovery’s going to be difficult,” she said. “So much for graduating high school. So much for going to college.”

Thompson has not yet been able to speak to police regarding the shooting. She has been in touch with Black Lives Matter organizers, she said.

Khaleel Thompson

The shooting took place just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to the park after a neighbor reported seeing a man with a handgun. Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering said the officers told the man to put the gun away, but the man refused.

“Our officers, believing they were in imminent danger, discharged their firearms toward the suspect and immediately provided first aid,” Revering said.

Naomi Thompson said it was a toy gun, “like something a kid would have,” and her son didn’t comply with police orders because he was scared. She said Crystal police were familiar with her son and knew he was mentally ill.

“The Crystal Police Department knows that — they’ve come out a few times,” she said.

Khaleel struggled so severely with depression and mood disorder that his family had to be temporarily pull him out of high school recently, Naomi Thompson said. He’s been hospitalized more than 10 times for psychological issues. He’d attempted suicide many times, including threatening to kill himself with a knife he bought at the dollar store earlier this year in St. Louis Park, leading to a public standoff in which police brought in a negotiator to help talk him out of ending his own life. Naomi Thompson said Crystal police had also responded to wellness calls and knew Khaleel.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khaleel grew up in Crystal and regularly spent time at Bassett Creek Park, his mother said. He was a talented musician who taught himself how to play guitar. She said he was on multiple medications and had started taking classes at a community college and was close to finishing his degree.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.