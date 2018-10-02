MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say a Minneapolis man who was the target of police gunfire has been charged with assault for pointing a gun at an officer.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 18-year-old Antonio Cortez Rule Jr. is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and prohibited person with a firearm.
A criminal complaint says police were on patrol last Friday when they saw a group of men obstructing traffic, including Rule, and they refused commands to stop. Prosecutors say Rule fled and officers chased him on foot to a house where he drew his gun and pointed it at an officer, who then fired at Rule. He wasn't injured and dropped the gun and fled. He was arrested a short time later.
Rule is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.