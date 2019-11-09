A 65-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday on the Fond du Lac Reservation in northern Minnesota.

Officers from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department were called to the scene on Brevator Road about 5 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said the victim, James Arthur Couture, was shot and killed at the home of a 42-year-old man who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The suspect was booked into the St. Louis County jail and held without bail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Fond du Lac Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, one of six Chippewa (Ojibwe) tribes in Minnesota, has more than 4,200 members.

STAFF REPORT