MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police say one of their officers shot and killed a man after he was uncooperative.
The department says in a release that the incident happened about 1:35 a.m. Saturday when an "officer was forced to discharge" a gun. Police say they attempted live-saving procedures but were not successful. No further details were made available.
Names of the people involved have not been released. The release says an autopsy has been scheduled.
The Racine Police Department is handling the investigation along with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
