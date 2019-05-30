WASHINGTON — Authorities say a man set himself on fire at a national park near the White House and has been hospitalized in critical condition.
U.S. Park police tell news outlets officers and U.S. Secret Service agents responded to the report of the burning man at the White House Ellipse on Wednesday and extinguished the flames. Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado says authorities hadn't determined the man's identity or motive as of that afternoon.
Park police are investigating and have jurisdiction over the case as the man was at the Ellipse, which is a national park. Delgado says police are working to determine what type of accelerant was used and whether the man parked his car nearby.
