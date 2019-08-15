REMER, Minn. — A man has suffered serious injuries in a house explosion in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the 46-year-old man was doing service work on a propane furnace in Remer when the explosion occurred Thursday.
The Hill City man was the only one in the residence at the time. He was taken by air to a Twin Cities hospital to be treated for serious burns.
The state fire marshal is assisting Cass County sheriff's officials with the investigation.
