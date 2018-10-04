HARTFORD, Conn. — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for beating his wife unconscious with a lamp.

The Hartford Courant reports 31-year-old Everol Anthony Masters was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Authorities say Masters crashed his car in August 2017 and jumped from an overpass and broke his leg. Masters told police at the hospital he killed his wife at an East Hartford motel room.

Police arrived at the motel to find the woman still alive but with a broken jaw and arm and a brain injury.

Authorities say Masters assaulted his wife days earlier at the couple's home in Plainfield.

Authorities say Masters is a Jamaican who was living in Connecticut illegally. He faces deportation after his prison sentence.